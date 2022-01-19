Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops By 26.3%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Veru has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

