Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Drops By 22.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

