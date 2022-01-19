Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Drops By 33.2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.4 days.

WTBCF opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Whitbread has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.20.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

