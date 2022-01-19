Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Decreases By 38.9%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,953,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531,928. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

