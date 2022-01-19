Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Drops By 37.9%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $211,695,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Shares of Zhangmen Education stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 97,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,223. Zhangmen Education has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $164.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.