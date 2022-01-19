SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $38,434.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 185,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,547. The company has a market cap of $705.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

