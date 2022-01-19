Sidus Space Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 24th (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space’s (NASDAQ:SIDU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Sidus Space had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SIDU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space Inc is focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch and data collection. Sidus Space Inc is based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

