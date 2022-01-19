Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

ETR SHL traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €58.76 ($66.77). 1,096,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.75 and its 200-day moving average is €59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion and a PE ratio of 37.43.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

