Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.