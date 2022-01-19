Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.55.

Sientra stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

