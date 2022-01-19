Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.