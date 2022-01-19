Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

