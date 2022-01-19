Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 29,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 940,828 shares.The stock last traded at $359.38 and had previously closed at $355.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

