Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in December

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.