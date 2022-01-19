Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.