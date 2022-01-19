Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

SO traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. 83,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.