Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,493 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

