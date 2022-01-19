Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 196,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $274.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.