Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after purchasing an additional 350,216 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

