Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 244,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,759. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

