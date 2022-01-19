Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,163,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after buying an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

