Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $92,170,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Avantor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 16,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,632. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

