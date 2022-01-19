Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 5,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

