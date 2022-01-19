Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

