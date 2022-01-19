Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in December

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SIXWF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.