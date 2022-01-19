Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in December

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SIXWF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

