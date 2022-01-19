Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 13,959 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BlackBerry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackBerry by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

