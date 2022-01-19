Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.16 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

