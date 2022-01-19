Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

