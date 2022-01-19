Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CONMED were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

