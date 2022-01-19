Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 17,047 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

