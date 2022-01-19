Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.23 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

