Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Update

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $483,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $854,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYA stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

