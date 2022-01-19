Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Update

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 875,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $270,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 24,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,667. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.