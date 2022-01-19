SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SLG opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.