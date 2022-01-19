SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLG opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 24th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

