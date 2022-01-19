Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $69.65 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

