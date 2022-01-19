SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

