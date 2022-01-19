SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.14. 125,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,440,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

