SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 404.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

