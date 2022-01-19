SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,969.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.