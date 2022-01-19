SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,969.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

