Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Further Reading: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.