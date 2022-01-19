Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

