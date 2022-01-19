Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

SLGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

