Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

