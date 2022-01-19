Sonar (PING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,395.00

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $63,395.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.24 or 0.07404379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,106.97 or 0.99728792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

