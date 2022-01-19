Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $473.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.