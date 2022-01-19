Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 224,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,147. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

