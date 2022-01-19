SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.