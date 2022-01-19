Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,051.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,840 ($52.39).

SXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.98) to GBX 3,150 ($42.98) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.76) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($59.63) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:SXS traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,474 ($47.40). 390,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,638.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,698.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,945 ($40.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($56.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

