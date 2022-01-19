Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.59. 1,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.86. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.