Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 8,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,277 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

