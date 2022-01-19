Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,054 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,976. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

